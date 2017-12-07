Pompey man tells boss he wants attacking chance

GARETH EVANS is after an attacking chance at Pompey.

And the title-winning hero believes he can help take the goal burden off Brett Pitman.

Evans feels he can add to the Blues’ potency going forward, after making a goalscoring impact against Northampton last weekend.

The 29-year-old spoke of the low he’s endured this term after going from winning the championship to being left on the fringes.

Evans didn’t make a league start for nearly two months, as he went through a testing period under Kenny Jackett.

He then returned in the right-back role he’s been used in since last season, despite, naturally, being an attacking right-sided player.

Pompey’s vice-captain has been used further up the pitch over the past two games, however, where he feels he’s been effective.

It’s there he wants to make his mark moving forward, as his team bid to reel in play-off rivals Charlton.

Evans said: ‘It’s nice to be back in the team. It’s nice to be playing and showing the gaffer what I can do.

‘Hopefully he saw against Northampton that when I play right wing I can be a bit of a goal threat.

‘Hopefully that will continue if I get a continuation of games in that position.

‘I scored last weekend and I do think that I bring a goal threat.

‘The gaffer is starting to see that and hopefully I will get a run of games in that position.

‘It’s much better for me now. I’m not going to lie. I haven’t been happy not playing.

‘I wouldn’t be a good professional if that was the case and I was happy not playing football.

‘It’s brilliant to be back in the team playing for the club again. I’m really enjoying it.

‘The manager kept me updated when I wasn’t playing. He told me to bide my time and I’ll get my moment. That’s turned out to be the case.

‘Fair play to the manager, he’s put me in the team and I’m getting a decent run of games now.’

The eighth-placed Blues will take a 3,800-plus blue army up the A3 to the capital to take on Karl Robinson’s side.

Evans explained his side are content with their league position going into the game, but have to be looking to break into the top six.

Brett Pitman is Pompey’s top scorer with 12 goals, but the next highest marksmen are Oli Hawkins and Jamal Lowe with four goals apiece.

Evans knows more has to be done on that front.

He added: ‘We’re reasonably happy with the position we’re in. That’s not to say we don’t want to get into the top six. Of course we do.

‘If we want to get there we need to be beating the likes of Charlton. It’s going to be a good test, but we’re going there to win the game.

‘It’s about keeping more clean sheets and trying to get people chipping in with goals.

‘That’s going to be the aim between now and the end of the season.’