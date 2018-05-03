Pompey midfielder awaiting potential Fratton farewell

KAL NAISMITH is waiting to discover whether he has a Fratton farewell as his Pompey career nears an end.

Kenny Jackett insists he has yet to decide whether to include the forward in his squad for Saturday’s visit of Peterborough.

Naismith was axed from the match-day 18 at Bury last weekend, while youngster Dan Smith served as the 19th man.

The Scot, who is out of contract in the summer, is continuing to train ahead of the season finale against the Posh.

However, it looks unlikely he will still be around at Fratton Park for next term and beyond.

In the meantime, he has clocked up 93 appearances and 21 goals since joining in the summer of 2015.

It remains to be seen whether he has already played his last Pompey match.

Jackett said: ‘Kal has trained with us, we will see what the weekend brings.

‘Like we’ve said earlier, we’ll talk to him next week. It’s not like we haven’t talked to him, it’s an ongoing process.

‘Obviously, there has to be a summing up of the situation – but it certainly won’t be until after Peterborough.

‘Kal is available and we will see over the next 48 hours whether it is right for him to be involved.’

Naismith’s most recent Blues outing was last month’s 1-0 home defeat to Charlton.

The 26-year-old featured for the entire match as Jackett’s men effectively saw their League One play-off aspirations ended by the Addicks.

He did not travel to Gigg Lane for the following game, despite being available and free from injury.

Naismith previously started nine successive matches for Pompey, scoring against Oxford United.

