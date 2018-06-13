Pompey midfielder brushes criticism aside

Have your say

Adam May will continue to shrug off supporter criticism as he aims to prove his Pompey worth.

The midfielder made 18 appearances for the Blues in what was his breakthrough season last term.

However, the academy graduate was the subject of criticism from some sections of the Fratton faithful – particularly on social media.

May admitted he is aware of the negative comments made towards him.

However, the 20-year-old revealed he brushes all of them aside.

He said: ‘It’s not what you go on social media to look at but you do see a few (comments).

‘But that’s just something you have to brush aside.

‘You can have a good game and be the best thing since sliced bread.

‘However, if the club doesn’t get the result then maybe the younger lads are easier targets?

‘I don’t let it get to me. It’s something I have got to brush aside and prove people wrong in the next game.

‘If you get a win then all thoughts and opinions change.’

May is currently readying himself for pre-season training, which starts on June 27.

He penned a new two-year deal earlier this month to remain at Fratton Park until 2020.

May is now aiming to win a regular starting berth in Jackett’s side and show all his critics what he’s capable of.

He added: ‘It gives you a little bit of motivation but you should always have that anyway.

‘It doesn’t matter if people are writing nasty things or good things about you.

‘In the game you’ve just got to always have that motivation to show everyone how good you are and that’s what I’m hoping to do next season.’