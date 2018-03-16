Pompey midfielder: I’ve proven myself in League One

Danny Rose believes he has proven himself in League One.

And following his new Pompey deal, he’s relishing picking up where he left off.

Danny Rose. Picture: Joe Pepler

The central midfielder had never before featured at the current level, despite two previous promotions from League Two.

However, following last season’s title triumph, Rose has finally been handed the opportunity to demonstrate his credentials.

After a flurry of early appearances, Kenny Jackett dropped him from his squad for almost the duration of September.

Yet the 30-year-old’s return coincided with nine wins in 11 matches in all competitions.

A broken leg ended that outstanding run of form, but Rose has undoubtedly proven his League One worth.

He said: ‘I would like to think I have shown I can play at this level, especially with the run of games I had towards the back end of 2017.

‘After coming out of the team having played the opening four league games, at that point I still had a lot to prove to myself more than anybody.

‘But having done that and got myself back in the team, I am fully confident I can play at this level.

‘Hopefully, the players and our fans will agree.

‘There is still a lot to play for this season and, if we are still in League One next year, I’m determined to make sure I am a big part of it.

‘The manager says he is confident of me making a 100-per-cent recovery and sees me being part of the squad moving forward.

‘Hopefully, I can come back and establish myself in the side at the start of the season and we can sustain some kind of promotion push.’

Rose’s long-anticipated Fratton Park deal takes him to the summer of 2019.

In the meantime, he continues to make encouraging progress following injury against Northampton on December 30.

He added: ‘I should and could be on the grass in three weeks maybe, which will be a much-welcome change of scenery from the gym, the pool and on the bike, which can get quite tedious at times.

‘It is unlikely I will be fit and available for matches at the back end of this season.

‘I have to make sure there is no element of risk, there is no point risking it for the sake of one or two games.

‘If I can think longer term with my head more than my heart then I know being 100-per-cent fit for the pre-season is a much more sensible option, perhaps.’