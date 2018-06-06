Pompey midfielder keen to win battle for places

Adam May is ready to answer Kenny Jackett’s rallying call and become a Pompey regular.

The midfielder signed a new two-year deal on Monday to remain at Fratton Park until 2020.

May enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Blues last term.

He made 18 appearances in all competitions – including a run of five successive League One starts at the beginning of the season.

The academy product has now been challenged to step up his momentum and cement his place in the team.

May faces tough competition for a berth in Jackett’s engine room.

The 20-year-old is currently competing with Danny Rose and Ben Close. Meanwhile, an experienced midfielder is likely to arrive this summer, with Anton Walkes also closing in on a return from Spurs.

Nathan Thompson proved last season that he too can be an effective midfield operator.

Yet May insists he can be in Pompey’s line-up for their League One curtain-raiser on August 4.

He said: ‘I’m really pleased to get another two years.

‘It’s all you want at a club you’ve been at for a very long time. I’m just looking forward to what the season holds now.

‘There’s a lot of talented midfielders at the club and it’s always going to be hard.

‘But it’s another fresh start and fresh season.

‘You have got to go back with the right mindset to have the ambition to get straight into the team and be in the starting XI every week.

‘There is a lot of good competition but there is a lot of good competition in every position at this club. I’ve just got to make sure I can take one of those positions.

‘Every week, day-in, day-out, I work hard in training.

‘I will come back as fit as I can and believe as a midfielder you have got to bring assists, good passing and then the defensive side of things.

‘You have got to be aggressive and compete well.

‘That’s what the gaffer likes, someone who can compete in midfield. But you’ve also got to do the other side of things like getting assists and that’s what I’m hoping to do.

‘The last couple of years I’ve had a little taste of everything. I’ve been in and out (of the starting XI) but now this should be the year I can establish myself fully and hopefully get a full season of games in – that’s the ambition.’

May revealed departing Pompey never crossed his mind.

He’s delighted to extend his stay at a club who have Championship ambitions – and feels the Blues can kick on for the upcoming season.

‘We started talking just before the season finished,’ he added.

‘Lots of things go on regarding negotiations but I’m just happy to get it over and done with now.

‘You always want to stay at a club like Portsmouth given how big the club is and the ambition it’s got. We’ve obviously got great players and a great manager and I think we can really push on.’