Pompey midfielder recalled at Bradford

Connor Ronan is back in Pompey's side for tonight's Valley Parade clash.

The Wolves loanee impressed after appearing as a substitute in the weekend goalless draw at Plymouth.

That 32-minute cameo has convinced Kenny Jackett to start the midfielder in place of Stuart O'Keefe against Bradford.

It represents the only change to the team which collected that Home Park point, as the Blues maintain a settled line-up.

O'Keefe drops to the bench, with Adam May earning a place among the substitutes in place of Sylvain Deslandes.

Hosts Bradford are unchanged for the fixture, seeking to end a run of one win in 15 matches.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Burgess, Donohue, Close, Lowe, Evans, Ronan, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, O'Keefe, Hawkins, Chaplin, May, Haunstrup.