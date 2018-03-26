Pompey midfielder’s joy at 2018 landmark

It had taken two months and 26 days, but finally Fratton Park tasted that winning feeling once more.

The Blues ran out 3-0 winners over Oxford United yesterday, courtesy of a Brett Pitman double and Kal Naismith.

You cannot get away with that, let alone with 18,000 present and however many Sky cameras about Jamal Lowe

It was a maiden home win in 2018 – and the first since December 30 against Northampton.

There had been three away wins during that bleak period, but a mere two points at home.

Relief for Pompey then, although man-of-the-match Jamal Lowe dismissed suggestions there was an issue with Fratton performances.

He said: ‘It has been a while since we won at Fratton Park.

‘The fans have had to be patient with us and the players have had to work hard to make sure we can repay some of the faith they have given us.

‘At the end of the day, they are the ones who come in their numbers and it was nice to get a win at home for the masses.

‘You try not to think about the lack of wins at home because Fratton Park should be your fortress and the place where people are intimidated coming – and I think it still is.

‘Other teams enjoy coming here because of the atmosphere, it is completely different to anywhere else in the league, so we just have to concentrate on trying to make it difficult for those teams – then results will come.

‘I don’t think our run has been because it’s at home, it’s the luck of the draw, really.

‘It has turned out we have won more away from home, but maybe it’s who we are playing. Perhaps we have played better teams at home.’

In an eventful game, the Blues were handed a fourth-minute lead through Kal Naismith.

However, it was the awarding of a 60th-minute penalty which would prove contentious – and the game’s crucial moment.

Alex Mowatt struck the inside of the left-hand post, then floored Nathan Thompson when the Pompey player gloated in his face.

From that point, there was no-way back for the 10-man visitors, as Lowe laid on two goals for Pitman.

Lowe added: ‘I’m not too sure why the penalty was given – and you don’t often see sending-offs like that.

‘Mowatt missed the penalty, the crowd was on his back and what he then did was a lapse of judgment, really.

‘The pressure must have got to him and he has seen red and lashed out. You cannot get away with that, let alone with 18,000 present and however many Sky cameras about.

‘I don’t know what he was thinking there.’

– NEIL ALLEN