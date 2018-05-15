Pompey midfielder’s wanted – and can become attacking force

ADAM MAY has been tipped to become an attacking-midfield force for Pompey.

And Kenny Jackett has expressed his confidence the academy graduate will remain at Fratton Park next season.

The Blues remain in talks with the 20-year-old over a new deal, with his current agreement coming to a close.

That was confirmed following the release of Pompey’s retained last week, which revealed club options had been taken up to keep Alex Bass and Brandon Haunstrup.

May’s contract has yet to be confirmed, however, after a season in which he made 18 appearances.

That’s the majority of the 25 appearances he’s made since making the first-team breakthrough in 2014.

Jackett stated he’s a fan of May’s ability and has no doubt he can have a good career.

And the Pompey boss believes he can do that by becoming an attacking force who delivers a goal threat.

Jackett: ‘It (contract discussions) is a work in progress, but I do hope he stays. We do want Adam May. We certainly hope it will (be resolved), we don’t see any reason why not.

‘Haunstrup and Bass are done, but I do feel all of those lads will get better next year and have good futures.

‘For Adam, as the others, he’s got a good temperament and good ability.

‘They are all capable of doing well for Portsmouth. They will only improve.

‘I think, at times, the defensive role hasn’t really been for him. He has to have some type of role where he can get forward and use his shooting ability. He can have some defensive stability or experience around him.

‘That would help – and help him to grow in confidence.

‘Whatever position you play or whatever you are, you always play best with a complement around you.

‘For Adam, he will need experience around him.

‘Then going forward particularly, I believe he can bring a lot of energy and his shooting ability is there.

‘We see it in training and we’ve seen it a few times in games. Fleetwood away showed it’s there and it can come. We see it on a regular basis in training and, at 20, he has too much ability not to be a player.’

Despite delivering a decent return of games this season, May did find playing time harder to come by at the end of the term.

He didn’t feature in the final eight games with his last start coming in the defeat to Blackpool in February. That came after a strong opening in which he started eight of the campaign’s first nine fixtures.

Jackett highlighted, however, he’s a junior member of the crop of emerging talent at the club – with time on his side.

He added: ‘If you take Adam, some of the lads are slightly older.

‘Ben Close, at 21, has just had his breakthrough season.

‘Lowe’s 23 and Clarke’s 21. They are all slightly older than him.

‘So his time will come – but I think he’s capable.’