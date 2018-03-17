Pompey midfielder's youthful vision as he recovers from broken leg

Pompey's Danny Rose will put on coaching sessions for kids while he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

The midfielder, who signed a new Fratton Park during the week, fractured his leg against Northampton at the end of December.

A return before the season’s end remains the 30-year-old's ambitious target.

But a comeback in time to participate fully in pre-season ahead of the 2018-19 campaign looks more likely.

In the meantime, the popular Rose believes he can utilise his time on the sidellines by helping develop the footballing skills of both girls and boys from the Portsmouth area.

And he called on those interested to register their details as quickly as possible.

Posting from his Twitter account, Rose said: 'I'd like to announce that I will be putting on regular coaching sessions for boys and girls of all abilities aged 7-13, in the Portsmouth area over the coming months.

'Alongside getting back fit, I'm looking to use this time while I'm not playing to gain experience as an aspiring coach, to engage with our younger fans and deliver sessions designed to improve skills, technique, confidence, self-esteem and team ethos.

'Dates will be announced very soon, numbers will be limited so if you would like to register your son's or daughter's interest, then email dannyroseelitecoaching@gmail.com for further information.'

Last season Rose's Pompey team-mate, Christian Burgess, surprised members of a boys’ football team by turning up to coach them.

The Blues were left without a match following the cancellation of their visit to Crawley due to a frozen pitch.



The frustrating fixture absence prompted Burgess to take to Twitter seeking suggestions for ways to spend his day



Yet Will Chitty, manager of Skilful Soccer Youth under-12s, never anticipated his cheeky response about joining in with coaching would earn a shock visit

