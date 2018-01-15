Pompey midfielder sees specialist over injury pain

Have your say

STUART O’KEEFE has seen a specialist to get the bottom of his injury woes.

The Blues midfielder is still struggling with the groin problem which has kept him out for six games.

Pompey were hopeful O’Keefe would be okay to face Scunthorpe last weekend.

But the 26-year-old struggled on a return to training, leading him to now get further advice over the issue.

The outlook for the Cardiff loanee currently is he’ll be out for four to six weeks.

Blues assistant manager, Joe Gallen, said: ‘Stuart’s seeing a specialist, so we’ll learn a bit more.

‘There’s a problem around the groin area.

‘It’s the whole groin/adductor/hernia area.

‘He trained last week and he looked a long way off.

‘He couldn’t do anymore with the pain so that was a big disappointment for us.

‘We thought he’d be back for Scunthorpe and if not Rotherham.

‘Now it sounds like it could be four-to-six weeks’

Meanwhile, Gareth Evans is still battling to make his return for the trip to Rotherham on Saturday.

Evans has been earmarked for a return to training on Thursday, after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old is the only player likely to return to the first-team ranks from those currently on the sidelines for the Blues.

Jackett said: ‘Gareth Evans is outside and running which is a good sign.

‘He’ll be desperate to be involved because he was at Rotherham.

‘It’ll be a close call with Gareth because he’ll start training again on Thursday.

‘That gives him a chance for Saturday, but it is a hamstring so you have to be sensible.

‘He’s the only one who’s potentially on his way back.’

– JORDAN CROSS