Have your say

Stuart O’Keefe will miss Pompey’s trip to Shrewsbury Town.

The Cardiff City loanee collected a knock in last weekend’s 1-0 win against Bury and was replaced at half-time.

However, Oli Hawkins has been given the green light to return.

The versatile talent has missed the Blues’ past three matches with a hamstring setback.

Kal Naismith remains sidelined with a knee complaint while Milan Lalkovic (Achilles), Jack Whatmough and Damien McCrory (both knee) are all still out.