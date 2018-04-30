Pompey midfielder to undergo surgery

Stuart O'Keefe will undergo surgery next week.



The Pompey midfielder will go under the knife following the final game of the season against Peterborough.

The Blues loanee is booked in for an op on an internal stitch which has become infected, following his groin procedure earlier this year.

O'Keefe will be available to feature against the Posh on Saturday, though, and there is no problem with the groin itself which kept the 27-year-old out for four months.

Head physio, Bobby Bacic, said: 'The stitches can get infected so at the end of the season the surgeon will go in, remove the offending stitch and put a new one in before closing it up.

'It's causing a little bit of discomfort at the moment, but it's something Stu can play with.

'Stu didn't want to give up any time during the season - so he'll have it done next week.

'The actual (original) operation went well and all is fine. Everything with the groin is secure and okay.'