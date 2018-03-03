Pompey midfielder unsure where his future lies

Have your say

Stuart O’Keefe is unsure if he will be at Pompey next season.

The centre-midfielder’s loan deal from Cardiff comes to a close at the end of the campaign – but the 26-year-old does not know where he’ll be playing after its expiry.

After arriving in August, O’Keefe was a regular in Kenny Jackett’s side before picking up a groin injury in December.

He made 19 appearances and scored twice, yet has been sidelined since limping out of the 1-0 victory over Bury at Fratton Park.

The former Crystal Palace talent is closing in on his return, though, and has targeted a comeback at the end of this month.

After that, O’Keefe will return to Cardiff in the summer when he believes Blues boss Kenny Jackett will hold discussions with counterpart Neil Warnock regarding his future.

The 26-year-old still has another year remaining on his current deal at the south Wales outfit.

He revealed he’s enjoying his time at the Blues – but does not know if he’ll return to Fratton Park for a second spell.

‘I have another year at Cardiff,’ said O’Keefe.

‘I have to make sure I get fit as soon as possible and let that take care of itself.

‘I am not sure what the agreement is other than the loan.

‘First I will go back there in the summer. The two clubs will have a chat and we will go from there.

‘If Portsmouth want me to sign, I don’t know.

‘It’s a fantastic club with great potential. I have really enjoyed my time here, but I am still contracted to Cardiff for another year.’

Pompey also have Matty Kennedy on loan from Cardiff.

The Scottish winger is out of contract at the club this summer.