Pompey miscarriages of justice VAR would overrule?

VIDEO Assistant Referees (VAR) will be introduced for the first time in England for tonight’s Brighton v Crystal Palace FA Cup game at the Amex Stadium.

The new technology – which will be used only when the on-field officials have made a ‘clear and obvious’ error in one of four key areas: goals, straight red card, penalties and mistaken identity – will also be used for the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea, plus the final.

It’s clearly the future of football.

But it got us wondering at The News whether such an approach would have benefitted Pompey in the past?

We put an appeal out on Facebook and Twitter to see if any Blues fans could remember examples of injustices against their team that still cause heartache, resentment and anger to this day.

And, to no great surprise, Pompey fans have proved there’s plenty to be aggrieved about.

Ian Ormondroyd’s goal for Leicester in the 1992-93 division one play-offs ranks highly – as does Jason Wilcox’s goal in Blackburn’s FA Cup third-round win over the Blues in 1994.

Here’s what some of those who got in touch said...

The Ormondroyd offside one. That was what immediately came into my head.

Stuart Hardman

AC Milan's Ronaldinho scored from a free-kick against Pompey in 2008

via Twitter

Ian Ormondroyd’s goal.

Dave Bowers

Jeff Hemmerman’s disallowed FA Cup goal vs Middlesbro’ 1980.

Arsenal's Andrey Arshavin seems to wave his finger in denial of a penalty after being brought down in the box by Pompey's Sean Davis in 2009

Pompey Royal

Sean Davis’ perfectly good tackle on Arshavin at Fratton end, pen given (Arshavin tried to say no I think), last day of season 2007?

Owen Abbott

Rooney with high hands pushing Stone over on half way line, anticipating red so going down tunnel, only to be called back by Rennie to be shown a yellow. He scored the winner 20 mins later.

Stuart Goodson

Gareth Barry falling over his own feet to win a pen for Villa at the Milton End in our debut prem season.

Simon Bell

Remember Didier Zakora flying over Pedro Mendes’ leg for a pen at White Hart Lane. Would have been 2006ish and Redknapp went off on one after the game.

@jackgareth98

Jason Wilcox handball from twenty yards into the Milton End net for Blackburn in the FA Cup 3rd round replay Jan ‘94 in a 1-3 defeat!

Paul Thomas

Norwich home 1997, when the ref added on 15 minutes of injury time (no injuries or stoppages in the game). Awarded a penalty in the 105th minute to Norwich which happened 3 yards outside the area. Ref accused fans of not giving the ball back for added time (rubbish).

@mrlibertine

What about Ben Thatcher on Pedro Mendes? I know he got a yellow at the time but with VAR he should of gone straight to prison.

Michael Chandler

The list would be endless. Jason Wilcox - Blackburn home cup hand ball.

Craig Morris via Facebook

Ronaldinho’s free-kick for AC Milan which was never a free-kick but by scoring from it lead to stopping us getting a win in a game we surprisingly dominated.

Wayne Leonard Stamp

The Alan Knight sending off for deliberate handball when he slid out of his area in a mud bath... can’t remember who we were playing or when but I can still see it!

Kevin Wallace

Roger Milford’s offside goal decision v Leicester.

Mark Hancock