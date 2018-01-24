Pompey monitor Derby midfielder

Have your say

Pompey are monitoring Derby’s Jamie Hanson as the solution to their midfield shortage.

With Danny Rose and Stuart O’Keefe sidelined until April at least, Kenny Jackett is aware he must recruit a replacement.

That search has led him to Hanson, who has made 28 appearances for the Rams since emerging through their youth team.

A midfielder who can also operate in defence, the 22-year-old certainly fits the bill for a Blues team desperate for another holding player in their engine room.

It is understood Pompey were hopeful of a loan arrangement for Hanson earlier in the transfer window.

However, that was scuppered after Gary Rowett’s outfit collected injuries to two regular midfielders and he had to instead remain as cover.

Joe Ledley’s back problem has sidelined him for the past five matches, while Bradley Johnson is out with a broken bone in his back.

As a result, Hanson has found himself recalled to Derby’s squad for their past three matches, named as a substitute.

That led to his sole appearance of the season when he featured for the last 12 minutes of their FA Cup 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on January 5.

However, the Rams remain open to Hanson heading out on loan to experience regular first-team football ahead of the transfer window shutting a week today.

Firstly, they must resolve their own midfield shortage and be confident of Ledley and Johnson’s imminent return.

Championship outfit Bolton and League One leaders Wigan have also been linked with the former England under-20 international.

And Pompey continue to watch the situation.