Pompey moving up... Cook’s title rivals boosted

Blackburn and Shrewsbury picked up wins in their respective League One promotion charges.

The pair were pushed but remain in the hunt for automatic promotion and took advantage of Paul Cook’s Wigan losing to Pompey.

Rovers won 2-1 at MK Dons as Adam Armstrong hit a first-half brace, Tony Mowbray’s side seeing out the victory despite the hosts – who drop into the relegation zone – pulling one back through Peter Pawlett.

Shrewsbury also won a close-fought contest as they saw off Oxford 3-2 at New Meadow with Shaun Whalley scoring twice for the hosts.

Jon Nolan also got onto the scoresheet for Paul Hurst’s men as Wes Thomas and Joe Rothwell goals gave Oxford a chance of a positive result.

Charlton made it three wins out of three for Lee Bowyer as they beat fourth-place Rotherham 3-1 at the Valley to move into the play-off places.

Michal Zyro opened the scoring for the Addicks and Joe Aribo scored twice before Richard Wood registered a consolation for out-of-form Rotherham.

Peterborough also entered the play-off positions, moving up to fifth with a 2-0 win against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s beleaguered Northampton.

Jack Baldwin and Jack Marriott scored the goals to secure three points for Posh, while Ash Taylor’s late red card for Northampton only added extra gloom.

Scunthorpe’s game at home to Plymouth was called off and Kenny Jackett’s Pompey are now up to seventh.

Southend, Fleetwood and Oldham recorded wins.