Pompey mull over friendly to boost Donohue fitness

Pompey are weighing up a behind-closed-doors friendly to boost Dion Donohue’s fitness bid.

The former Chesterfield player has not featured in pre-season following a blistered foot and then a bout of glandular fever.

Donohue is seeking to boost his match fitness

However, he has gradually stepped up his training schedule as he plays catch up.

Donohue was a surprise name on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Luton, with Danny Rose and Adam May not selected.

Kenny Jackett believes the 24-year-old is presently more likely to feature as a substitute rather than start a fixture.

And he is contemplating assisting his fitness progress by staging a training ground encounter.

Jackett said: ‘Obviously, Dion’s a little bit lacking in match practice, but feels good.

‘When you have something like glandular fever it really does work off how a person feels.

‘In the last week to 12 days he has felt really good and not getting as tired, so that’s positive news. I think he is over it and is okay – but perhaps now lacking a bit of match practice.

‘I am comfortable for him coming off the bench and then, as weeks go by, he will just get stronger all the time.

‘If we can arrange a match that’s something we’ll do. I am confident he can probably come on as a substitute at the moment, maybe starting might be tough for a few weeks.

‘But if we can arrange a game for a couple of our players in the middle of this week then we will.

‘We’ll try to get them up to speed rather than training.’

Another short on match fitness is Ben Close, who featured for just 62 minutes during the Blues’ pre-season friendly schedule.

A hamstring problem sidelined him for periods this summer, including the tour to Cork.

However, he appeared off the bench for Anton Walkes after 60 minutes on Saturday.

Like Donohue, a fellow regular last season, he needs match action.

Although, Jackett is unsure at this stage who can provide the opposition.

He added: ‘We have our youth team away in Holland until the 12th, but they stayed around pre-season to help us.

’Generally, our work has been Monday to Friday, work on the Saturdays, and then the Tuesday games where we have perhaps given time to people that haven’t had the minutes.

‘The youth team have been around all that time to supplement it and delayed their tour, which is something myself and Mark Kelly have deliberately done.

‘At the moment they are away on their youth tour, so we may have to look at something else.'

