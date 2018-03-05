Pompey net regional award

Pompey will be recognised and celebrated in Parliament for their outstanding community work having been named South East Checkatrade Community Club of the Year as part of the 2018 EFL Awards.

Portsmouth will be recognised and celebrated in Parliament for their outstanding community work having been named South East Checkatrade Community Club of the Year as part of the 2018 EFL Awards.

Following the exceptional work of Pompey in the Community, the Club will be joined alongside five other EFL regional winners at the House of Commons on Monday 12 March to receive their award, for the second consecutive year, with EFL Chairman Ian Lenagan, Sports Minister Tracey Crouch and host Colin Murray all confirmed to take the stage at the event.

Last year’s overall winners of the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year Award, Pompey will again be put forward alongside the five other regional winners for the 2018 award, which will be announced at the EFL Awards on Sunday, April 15 in central London.

Pompey in the Community impressed the judges with their Wheels for All project, an inclusive community cycling scheme that offers adapted bikes and personal support to local adults and children with physical and learning disabilities.

The scheme also works with older people at risk of isolation and allows users to take part in safe, structured and supported rides in two city wide locations.

The six regional winners were selected by an independent judging panel including, The Times’ Chief Football Writer, Henry Winter, Team Leader for Faith Engagement, Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Hilary Patel, Director of CSR at The PFA, John Hudson, Sky Sports’ Michael Weightman and the EFL Trust Director of Operations, Mike Evans.