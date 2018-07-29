Pompey new boy confident he has arrived at ideal destination to settle down

Having arrived at the age of 27 and armed with 240 first-team appearances, now is the time for Tom Naylor.

Perceptions of a flexible footballer are certainly not misplaced, his versatility so obviously apparent at a number of his homes.

Pompey midfielder Tom Naylor

Last term at Burton, he turned out at Championship level, alternating at right-back, centre-half or central midfield.

Yet the former Derby player desires to settle, focusing entirely on his favoured midfield role having for so long proven a prized adaptability.

It was upon Kenny Jackett’s pledge to provide that regular presence in the Pompey engine room which convinced Naylor to sign this summer.

As a consequence, he has featured solely in midfield for the Blues during pre-season, even wearing the captain’s armband in victory at Swindon.

And Naylor is relishing establishing himself in his preferred position during the League One campaign ahead.

He said: ‘I am 27 now - so it will be nice to establish as a midfielder and not go backwards and forwards from defence all the time.

‘The gaffer said before I signed that he saw a holding midfield role for me. It’s a role I would like to play in and then we’ll go from there.

‘I must now try to stay in that position.

‘I’ve played in a lot of roles over my time. I was a midfielder when younger and also when I left Derby for Burton, but then I switched to centre-half and then back in midfield.

‘But I like midfield most of all. I enjoy getting on the ball, I like to break play up, yet I can also do a job at centre-half or right-back, so have a few positions.

‘It wasn’t just the opportunity to play midfield which drew me to Pompey, it’s the fanbase, the size of the club, playing in front of those fans every other week is going to be brilliant.

‘Midfield, though, will get me on the ball more, I can become more involved, I like to get stuck in and hopefully try to get the odd goal as much as I can.

‘I do have passing in my locker, but it’s not always about on the ball. I need to find whoever is in the number 10 position and whoever is out wide, trying to keep the ball moving as much as I can.

‘Last season at Burton I played a few games at right-back, only a couple of games when we were a bit short, and I don’t mind it but it’s not my strongest position. I can do a job there but I would rather go somewhere I am comfortable.

‘It’s always nice to have a run of games in your best position, you get more confident with every match you play.

‘So it's nice to play in your best position - which is midfield.’

Naylor has already appeared at Fratton Park, an attendance which arrived during a season-long loan at Newport Country.

In December 2013, he appeared as an 80th minute substitute for Christian Jolley in a match the Blues would suffer a 2-0 home defeat.

An unfortunate opening match to the ill-fated Richie Barker era, while Naylor returned to parent club Derby at the end of that season.

It was upon an initial loan move to Burton in January 2015 when he would enjoy his most consistent run of first-team football as he subsequently helped the Brewers to successive promotions.

Naylor’s footballing education also includes spells in the non-league during a varied professional career which continues to go from strength-to-strength following his Pompey switch.

He added: ‘I came through the ranks at Mansfield, who were in non-league at the time, and was on loan to clubs such as Belper Town and Alfreton Town - and worked my way up into the Championship.

‘You have to start from the bottom and work your way up, I’ve had a few loan moves and played in many of the leagues in England except the Premier League. I know the levels.

‘I was aged 16 when loaned to Belper in the Evo-Stik, which was a learning curve and great experience under my belt for someone so young.

‘It toughened me up quite a lot, so when I returned to Mansfield in the Blue Square Premier I ended playing a lot of games and signed for Derby in the Championship, so I must have done something right.

‘There are a lot of non-league players doing well for their clubs and Football League scouts are everywhere. Getting spotted is easily done.

‘The gaffer has done that for a few lads here - if they are good enough, they are good enough.’