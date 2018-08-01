Pompey new-boy Dennis eyes international caps

Have your say

Mustapha Dumbuya was the last Pompey player to a win full international cap.

The right-back made his bow for Sierra Leonne against Tunisia in October 2012 – earning the call-up after featuring 11 times for Michael Appleton’s side in League One that season.

Pompey forward Louis Dennis Picture: Joe Pepler

The likes of Jack Whatmough, Jed Wallace and Adam Webster have all earned honours for England at youth level – while at the Blues – since then.

But Louis Dennis has hopes he become the first Pompey player since Dumbuya to be awarded a senior cap after completing his move to Fratton Park this summer.

Moving to third-tier Pompey from non-league Bromley means more opportunities should arise for the 25-year-old.

His family hail from both Jamaica and Cyprus – leaving his options open should he impress at PO4.

The Caribbean island was where Dennis ventured this summer to find out about his roots.

But he would be open to representing either if the opportunity arose.

‘I went to Jamaica this year to see where Bob Marley grew up,’ said Dennis.

‘I had never been before but I’ve got family over there. It’s nice to see where your roots are.

‘I’m not the best travelled. I have only really been to Europe and I loved it.

‘If I could only go to one place then I would go back over there every year.

‘This year I have actually started thinking about international football.

‘I don’t know where to start, though, to be honest!

‘I’m just going to see how things go.

‘I’m half-Cypriot as well and Cyprus is a little bit more local to me – I’ve got a lot of family over there as well.

‘It wouldn’t be a bad team to play for in Europe!’

Dennis returns to the professional ranks at Pompey four years after departing Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Hendon-born talent has admitted he wasn’t prepared for the Football League at the time.

After leaving the Daggers, he dropped to non-league Bromley where he got his career back on track.

Dennis netted 21 goals and provided 12 assists last season – helping his side reach the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

Now he is back in the Football League and while he admits it is a significant step-up, he is confident he will be able to adapt.

Dennis added: ‘The defenders have got intelligence on how to defend.

‘Physically they are a different level and you do have to change up your game.

‘It’s a split-second quicker than non-league football. But to adapt you have to be playing against them and learn from your mistakes.

‘That’s what I’m trying to do at the moment. What footballer doesn’t make mistakes?

‘Watching the World Cup, you see players at the top, top level making errors.

‘If it happens at the top level then it’s going to happen right the way down.

‘It’s all about how you react when you do make mistakes and how people around you react.

‘If someone else makes an error, you need to get them back on side because it helps the team.’