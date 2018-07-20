Pompey new boy happy to be Mr Versatile

Have your say

Anton Walkes is happy to accept his Mr Versatile tag.

Walkes is celebrating completing his permanent move to Pompey, after finally sealing his switch from Premier League outfit Spurs.

Pompey new-boy Anton Walkes. Picture: Portsmouth Football Club

The 21-year-old signed a two-year deal with a club option for a third to become Kenny Jackett's sixth summer arrival.

The Londoner made a strong impression last season, with his ability to be able to play a number of positions standing out across 13 appearances.

Walkes' versatility was missed across the final five games of the campaign as he injured a hamstring in stoppage time at Rochdale.

While some players don't appreciate being handed a utility man tag, the Pompey new boy has no problem taking on that mantle.

Walkes said: 'As soon as I came in last season the manager said the same thing to me.

'He feels I'm capable of playing more than position and all across the pitch.

'I'm just willing to play and do a job and I'm eager to learn.

'As long as I'm getting a place on the pitch I'm always going to give 110 per cent.

'Playing football is what I like to do.

'As long as I'm getting a chance I'm willing to give it a go.

'I'd say it (versatility) has helped me a lot.

'That was especially the case last season because there were a few injuries when I was here.

'The team changes a lot and no one is guaranteed to stay fit across a full season.

'The shape can change and teams can change. Hopefully I can use that to my advantage.

'Sometimes you change formation or players change in a game.

'That can cause a problem in some positions.

'So hopefully I can use it to our advantage.'

Walkes’ protracted transfer has spanned the summer, although Pompey were always quietly confident a deal would get over the line.

It does mean, however, he has not been able to link up with his new team-mates after they returned for pre-season training and then headed off to their Irish training camp.

'It would have nice to get away for pre-season, settle in and get to the know the lads.

'Unfortunately I didn't get the chance to go away to Ireland.

'But I'm here now and this is work for me now.