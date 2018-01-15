Pompey new boy is ‘complete’ package

Have your say

Pompey have landed a ‘complete’ midfielder in Connor Ronan.

And Ronan arriving at Fratton Park on loan with Wolves team-mate Sylvain Deslandes will help the teenage talent settle quicker.

Ronan made his Blues bow in the Checkatrade Trophy meeting with Chelsea under-21s on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Molineux and under contract until the summer of 2019.

Deslandes has worked closely with Ronan and knows all about the assets he possesses.

And the Frenchman feels his attributes will ensure he goes down well at PO4.

Deslandes said: ‘He’s a good player and he’s a very technical player.

‘He can make long and short passes.

‘He’s good on set-pieces, he’s really complete as a midfielder.

‘He’s an attacking midfielder. Is he difficult to play against? Against me, no!

‘But he’s definitely a good player.

‘I think last season he scored a couple of goals from my assists, so I know him quite well.

‘I know how he plays and he’s a very good player.’

Both Deslandes and Ronan signed loan deals until the end of the season last week.

And Deslandes feels the fact he knows his team-mate will be helpful to them hitting the ground running with Pompey.

He said: ‘It’s always easier to integrate yourself when you know someone.

‘He’s going to help me – and I’m going to help him.’

– JORDAN CROSS