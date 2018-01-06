Pompey new boy out to repay Jackett’s faith

CONNOR RONAN believes he will revel in being afforded Kenny Jackett’s trust.

The young Wolves midfielder is out to repay the Pompey manager’s faith in him, after agreeing a move to Fratton Park for the rest of the season.

Ronan arrives at the club with a reputation for being a bright prospect who’s held in high regard at Molineux.

It was Jackett who was manager there when he signed from Rochdale in 2016, and quickly brought him into the first-team picture.

Ronan has gone on to make 16 appearances for his parent club, but has found opportunities harder to come by as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side run away with the Championship.

That is what the 19-year-old is being offered at the Blues, as he joins the club’s bid to make the play-offs this term.

Despite his relative inexperience and slender frame, Jackett has faith in the player being able to make an impact over the coming months.

And the Republic of Ireland under-21 man is thankful to the man who has shown such conviction in his ability, in his career to date.

Ronan said: ‘I spoke to the manager on the phone. He didn’t have to say much to convince me to come.

‘I’d already worked with him at Wolves and I know what type of manager he is.

‘I know how he works, so I do know what’s he’s about.

‘That made it an easy decision to come down here. I look forward to working with him.

‘I first moved to Wolves when I was 16 – and he was the manager then.

‘He gave me my first experience of first-team football, so I’ve always had a good relationship with him.

‘I’d like to think he trusts me with giving me my chance.

‘At the time it was training with the first team and bringing me on the pre-season tour. Then he put me on the bench in a couple of games.

‘At a young age it was good he trusted me. Hopefully, he can trust me here like that and I can get some games.’

With Wolves’ backing, Ronan and fellow Molineux team-mate Sylvain Deslandes arrive at Fratton Park with experience of playing in front of big crowds.

It’s going to be more of the same over the remainder of the campaign, with Pompey regular registering crowds of 18,000 this term.

That’s been enough to consume some younger players in royal blue in recent seasons.

But Ronan feels he is the type of talent to rise to the occasion of turning out in front of a passionate following.

And the attacking midfielder feels he has the strength of his convictions to go about his business in his own way.

‘There’s going to be a lot of fans here but when I get on the pitch it’s what I love doing,’ added Ronan.

‘You’ve got to thrive on the support. You’ve got to use it. Those fans are here to watch you, so you have to put on a show for them.

‘I play a number of different positions in attacking areas. I’ll try to do it in my own way here.’