Pompey new boy ready to channel nerves on Fratton bow

Lee Brown is out to channel his nerves at the start of Pompey's new campaign.

Brown believes there will be some tension among him and his new team-mates as they begin the new season against Luton.

New Pompey left-back Lee Brown

The left-back is one of five new faces who could make their Blues bows against the Hatters tomorrow at Fratton Park.

They are joined by former loanee Anton Walkes, who is in line to make his first appearance as a permanent player in the meeting with Nathan Jones’ side.

Brown believes there is naturally going to be some apprehension among Kenny Jackett's squad at the dawn of a new term.

But, for the 27-year-old, that's a good thing and it's all about channeling it in the right direction.

Brown said: 'Anyone who says they aren't nervous is lying. Everyone will be a bit apprehensive.

'It's the first game and no-one will want to make a mistake.

'You want a steady start, so there will be nerves, but there will also be excitement as well.

'You want to do well and get that winning feeling as soon as you can.

'If players tell you they don't get nervous they're lying. It's good to get a bit nervous.

'There will be butterflies and that will be good because it will give you a bit of edge.

'If you don't have those butterflies you won't have that extra 10 per cent you should have.’

The prospect of making his Pompey bow in front of a packed Fratton Park crowd is one to whet Brown’s appetite.

And a debut for a new club is going to be an alien concept after spending seven years at Bristol Rovers.

The former QPR trainee believes it’s important that he’s taking himself out of his comfort zone after being settled in his former surroundings.

Brown can see how that could have contributed to stripping the edge out of his game.

Now he has to prove himself all over again as a Pompey player.

And that is something which excites the new recruit – and embracing that challenge begins this weekend.

Brown added: 'It's exciting and it's all new to me. I'd been at my previous club for seven years and that edge can go a bit.

'That nervousness goes and you can lose it.

'I want to have that edge and I want that little bit of fear to do well. That gets the best out of you.

‘I’m looking forward to the occasion.’

– JORDAN CROSS