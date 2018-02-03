Pompey new-boys handed starts

Have your say

Anton Walkes has been handed the right-back role on his Pompey debut.

The arrival from Spurs slots into Kenny Jackett's defence for the visit of Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

That releases Nathan Thompson to join Ben Close in the centre of midfield as the Blues seek to solve that positional problem.

There's also a bow for Stephen Henderson, who returned to Fratton Park on transfer deadline day, marking a second spell.

Jackett makes four changes to the side which lost to Shrewsbury last weekend, with Adam May suspended and Kal Naismith, Luke McGee and Jamal Lowe dropping to the bench.

There are recalls for Matty Kennedy and Connor Ronan, serving in the attacking three.

And once again leading scorer Brett Pitman is named among the substitutes.

Pompey: Henderson, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Close, Thompson, Evans, Ronan, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs: McGee, Chaplin, Pitman, Lowe, Naismith, Deslandes, Widdrington.