Pompey newcomer handed four-game farewell

POMPEY’s new recruit is available for Derry City’s next four fixtures.

That is the agreement in place following the Blues’ capture of Ronan Curtis for a ‘substantial’ fee on a two-year deal.

New Pompey signing Ronan Curtis Picture: Portsmouth FC

The international transfer window does not open until June 8, delaying the Republic of Ireland under-21 talent’s Fratton Park arrival.

In the meantime, he will continue to be considered for Derry duty in matches against Waterford, Sligo, Cork and Bohemians.

The SSE Airtricity League trip to Bohemians is set to be Curtis’ swansong, taking place on June 8 at Dalymount Park (7.45pm kick off).

The 22-year-old’s most recent appearance was in Monday night’s 2-0 victory over Bray Wanderers, featuring for the full 90 minutes.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘Ronan has signed a pre-contract agreement which we cannot officially lodge until June 9.

‘As far as we are concerned, it’s a legally-binding contract.

‘He can, of course, still play for Derry in the meantime, that is all part of the negotiations.

‘He’s a very, very committed lad, that came across in the negotiations.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin

‘While a Derry City player, he wants to carry on playing for them – and you can’t fault him for that.

‘A lot of players might have said “I am leaving in a month, why do I want to carry on playing for the club?”

‘But I think it says a lot for his character that privately and publicly he has come out and said he wants to play for them, so fair play to him.

‘He is their player now, whether he plays or not is down to their manager and down to him. There is no objection from us and nothing in his contract that says he can’t play for them.’