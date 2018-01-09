Pompey newcomer handed start against Chelsea

Have your say

Connor Ronan has been given his Pompey debut for tonight's clash with Chelsea under-21s.

The loan arrival from Wolves will operate behind lone striker Oli Hawkins in the Checkatrade Trophy encounter at Fratton Park.

Fellow loanee Sylvain Deslandes is named among a subs bench which includes fit-again Kal Naismith.

Ronan is the only change to the side which lost at Bristol Rovers, coming in for top scorer Brett Pitman.

Right-back Nathan Thompson has instead been handed the captain's armband for the first time since joining the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea name a young line up, with ex-Exeter defender Ethan Ampadu and former Real Betis loanee Charly Musonda among the more notable inclusions.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, May, Close, Lowe, Ronan, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs; Bass, Pitman, Chaplin, Naismith, Bennett, Deslandes, Widdrington.