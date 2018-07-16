Pompey newcomer pledges to be roaring success

Tom Naylor has pledged to be a roaring success at Pompey.

In addition to bringing bite to the midfield, the summer recruit insists he can also be a powerful vocal presence.

Pompey midfielder Ton Naylor Picture: Joe Pepler

The 27-year-old is keen to inject more leadership into Kenny Jackett’s team, using his experience to motivate and organise Blues colleagues.

Naylor possesses captaincy aspirations before the end of his playing days, reflecting his eagerness to influence.

And the straight-talking midfielder is determined to introduce a voice to Pompey proceedings.

He said: ‘I can bring organisation. I am a talker on the pitch, so I like to organise the players, and I like to get stuck in and try to break the play up.

Pompey skipper Brett Pitman

‘I have always been a talker since I was young. On the match days – even if I’m talking nonsense – I still like to talk.

‘I like to organise people as much as I can and I believe that is a massive part of the game.

‘If you have someone running behind you and you don’t know they’re there, then you need someone to tell you.

‘Or if you pass a ball into the striker you tell him what to do. Such as “Hold it” or “Play it first time”, that way he knows before he gets the ball what to do.

‘Talking is key on the match days because it makes it so much easier to play football.

‘I always see myself as a captain. I’m not sure when it's going to be, but before I finish in my career it will nice to be captain of a football club.

‘I’ve always wanted to be a captain, but have always been to clubs who’ve already had leadership.’

Pompey’s skipper is Brett Pitman, who continues to serve following last summer’s appointment.

At times last term, Jackett was forced to field youthful sides as injury and unavailability dictated such line-ups.

Naylor made 33 appearances in the Championship and scored three times while on Burton duty in 2017-18.

It’s that experience which establishes him as a well-respected presence in the Fratton Park dressing room.

Yet his voice will not be the only one heard in the forthcoming season as Jackett enhances the number of senior figures in his squad.

Naylor added: ‘The gaffer has brought me in along with Lee Brown, with Brett Pitman still here and a few others like Christian Burgess and Gaz Evans giving voices in there.

‘It’s getting the experience back into the side that we didn’t have last season due to injuries.’