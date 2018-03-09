Pompey out to extend 106 years of Fratton hurt for Gills

Have your say

Gillingham are looking for their first win at Fratton Park tomorrow - after 106 years of trying.

Steve Lovell’s side are aimingt to end a miserable run of results at Fratton Park, which stretches back to 1912.

It will be the Gills’ 20th attempt at picking up a maximum when they face Kenny Jackett’s side.

In 15 Football League meetings, they’ve suffered 11 defeats and picked up four draws on their visits to PO4.

In addition, there has been four Southern League clashes between the sides stretching back to before the first world war.

Pompey won three of those meetings with one ending in a draw.

The Blues have scored 36 goals against their League One rivals in that time and conceded 11.

A 6-1 Fratton Park success in 1923 is the most emphatic of Pompey’s victories.