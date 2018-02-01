Pompey owner: Great January job

Have your say

Michael Eisner saluted Pompey boss Kenny Jackett and chief executive Mark Catlin for their work during the January transfer window.

The Blues owner believes the pair did a ‘great job’ as four new players arrived at Fratton Park.

Wolves pair Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes, versatile Spurs talent Anton Walkes and goalkeeper Stephen Henderson all completed loan deals until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bennett, Milan Lalkovic and Curtis Main departed by mutual consent and Damien McCrory’s loan deal from Burton came to a close.

It was the American’s first January window since completing the Blues takeover.

Eisner admitted it was a ‘lot of pressure’ and thanked Jackett and Catlin for their efforts.

‘Mark and Kenny again did a great job this transfer window,’ Eisner wrote on Twitter.

‘Hoping for a lot of great games from @officialpompey’s new signings (@SDeslandes97, @ConnorRonan10, @AntonWalkes, and Stephen Henderson).

‘Our first transfer window as owners is a lot of pressure – wow!’