Pompey pilot subscribers to receive refund

Subscribers to Pompey’s iFollow channel against Northampton are to receive a full refund.

The Football League have acknowledged the product supporters paid for to watch the Checkatrade Trophy clash last month was sub-standard.

The league’s service has been in place for overseas subscribers since the start of the season.

A trial was put in place for the Northampton game, with the kick-off time brought forward - allowing the game to be streamed by domestic fans.

Problems occurred, however, with an Israeli company trialling the service not up to scratch.

A robotic camera failed to keep up with the flow of the game, while the commentator’s lack of Pompey knowledge also came in for criticism.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner and chief executive, Mark Catlin were among those to express their disappointment at the coverage.

In a message sent to subscribers for the game, EFL Digital said: ‘On the day, a number of issues with the supplier meant that the live stream delivered was not to the standard we expected.’