Pompey play-off chase: Dates for semi-finals and final announced

The dates have been announced for Pompey's possible League One play-off fixtures.

The Blues are chasing a top-six berth and a victory at Plymouth tomorrow would see Kenny Jackett's side leapfrog the fifth-placed Pilgrims in the table.

If Pompey do finish in the play-off places, their semi-final first leg will take place on either Thursday, May 10 (7.45pm) or Saturday, May 12 (12.30pm).

The second-leg ties will then be held on Sunday, May 13 (5.15pm) and Wednesday, May 16 (7.45pm).

The League One play-off final at Wembley has been set for Sunday, May 27 (3pm).