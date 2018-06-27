Pompey poised for potential £850,000 Adam Webster windfall

Pompey are braced to receive a windfall of up to £850,000 on Adam Webster.

The central defender was sold to Ipswich in June 2016 as part of the deal which brought Matt Clarke to Fratton Park.

Now Webster is on the verge of making a switch to Bristol City, who have money to spend following Aden Flint’s departure for Middlesbrough.

And Pompey will receive 20 per cent of the profit from a deal mooted to be worth £5m.

Under terms of the negotiations which took Webster to Portman Road two summers ago, the Blues’ Academy graduate was valued at around £750,000.

Crucially, a 20 per cent sell-on clause was also inserted.

That ensures Pompey could earn as much as £850,000 from his sale to Bristol City – should the 23-year-old fetch the reported £5m.

Regardless of the precise figures, it represents a massive cash boost for the Blues ahead of their second season back in League One.

In addition, it signals excellent work from chief executive Mark Catlin, who negotiated an agreement which also saw the capture of the highly-prized Clarke.

Webster has subsequently made 53 appearances for the Tractor Boys, although suffered various injury spells out of the side.

Nonetheless, he has impressed since stepping up from League Two into the Championship, establishing himself as a regular and earning plaudits.

Now he is heading to Ashton Gate, who are seeking to strengthen their defensive unit following Flint’s exit to Middlesbrough earlier today for a reported £7m fee.

The subsequent windfall to former club Pompey arrives as an unexpected bonus, with Webster’s anticipated transfer only coming to public prominence within the last 24 hours.

It now remains to be seen how that deposit into the Fratton Park coffers will be utilised by the club and owners Tornante – once it arrives.

Webster joined Pompey’s books at the age of 10, going on to make his debut aged 17 years and 11 days in January 2012 against West Ham.

Hailing from West Wittering, he totalled 81 appearances and scored five times for the Blues, appearing in three different divisions.

Following his move to Ipswich, Paul Cook used the transfer fee to fund his squad strengthening in the summer of 2016.

That enabled the creation of the team which went on to claim the League Two crown in May 2017 so memorably against Cheltenham.