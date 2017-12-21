Pompey praise for ‘tremendous professional’ Talbot

Have your say

Joe Gallen has paid tribute to ‘tremendous professional’ Drew Talbot following his Pompey exit.

The right-back departed Fratton Park on Tuesday by mutual agreement following 18 months on the south coast.

Despite signing a two-year deal in the summer of 2016, he left the Blues early to pave his route towards rejoining Chesterfield.

Talbot had been keen to play closer to his home in the north, bringing an end to a Pompey career consisting of only 14 appearances.

It means Kenny Jackett now has a space in his squad to exploit during next month’s transfer window.

There is a drive to strengthen his defensive options, particularly following the exit of the versatile Talbot.

In the meantime, Gallen has lauded the 31-year-old.

The Blues’ assistant manager said: ‘Drew is a tremendous professional and a really great, great person.

‘I have seen Drew play from afar for a number of years when he was at Luton, Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday. He has been around.

‘I’ve always admired his great attitude, he’s always looked after himself and looked like a really good pro.

‘Then when you get to know him he’s a great bloke.

‘We wish him well and hopefully he does well for Chesterfield.

‘Drew has a young family up north and once he got involved with this club knew he wouldn’t see them as much as he would have liked.

‘The trade-off for that is to be playing every week at that club – and it hasn’t been the case.

‘He has wanted to fix himself up a club near his family where he is playing and has the chance of a future and longer contract.

‘I think that’s pretty normal, really, and good luck to him.

‘Drew was very well liked, I’ve got a lot of time for him. We wish him all the best, he is a fantastic pro.’

Talbot had the distinction of starting the opening match during both his seasons at Fratton Park. However, in terms of first-team selection, he soon fell out of favour under Paul Cook and then Jackett.

Talbot never played a league game again for Cook after August 2016, having initially damaged a hamstring in training.

New boss Jackett named the ex-Chesterfield man in the opening three League One fixtures this season.

He yesterday joined Chesterfield until the end of the season, with the deal starting on January 1.