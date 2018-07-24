Pompey praised after thumping friendly win

Mark Kelly praised his youthful Pompey XI after they closed their pre-season campaign with a thumping Nyewood Lane victory.

The Blues last night ran out 5-1 winners over Bognor, through an Adam May hat-trick and goals from Leon Maloney and Dan Smith.

The scoreline had been 1-1 on 32 minutes but the visitors surged ahead in style to claim a comfortable outcome over Jack Pearce’s non-leaguers.

May, Christian Burgess, Gareth Evans and Luke McGee provided first-team experience within the Pompey XI’s youthful line-up.

And following wins over Moneyfields and Gosport, last night marked a triple success.

Academy chief Kelly said: ‘At the end the attention to detail was good, there was some good quality, we opened up the pitch and we opened up the play.

‘There was a little period in the first half we were unhappy with. I didn’t think we got to grips with our shape a little bit and the two forwards were chasing about when they didn’t need to.

‘They just needed to be a bit more patient and shut off that holding midfielder.

‘When we got those little bits right our attention to detail was better across the park and we actually came up with some good play. It was pleasing to see.

‘To be fair, Bognor had one or two break outs and might have nicked a goal but we could have had another two or three on top.

‘It was a fair reflection of the quality the lads started to deliver in the second half. We got used to the shape, sorted out their shape problem and scored goals.’