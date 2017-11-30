Pompey quartet to miss Cobblers clash

Have your say

Kal Naismith will miss Pompey’s clash against Northampton in the Checkatrade Trophy on Saturday (12.30pm).

The Scot netted the winner in the Blues’ 1-0 defeat of Plymouth last time out.

But he limped out late in the game with a knee complaint after colliding with Pilgrims goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

As a result, Naismith will be absent for the Cobblers’ visit to Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, Brett Pitman and Dion Donohue remain sidelined after missing the win against Derek Adams’ side – with hamstring and lower back setbacks respectively.

Oli Hawkins also will not feature against Northampton after coming off injured with a hamstring complaint against Plymouth.

Boss Kenny Jackett is hopeful to have the quartet back for Pompey’s trip to Charlton on December 9.