Pompey ready for double dose of friendlies

Pompey will today crank up their pre-season schedule with two matches in a day.

Kenny Jackett is this morning sending a strong squad to Brighton’s training ground.

Louis Dennis is set to play against the Rocks tonight

They will face a mixture of the Premier League club’s first-team and under-23s in a behind-closed-doors encounter.

Those Blues players not featuring will instead be pitched into this evening’s trip to Bognor.

Labelled as a Pompey XI fixture, the match against Jack Pearce’s team is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm.

And for Jackett, it represents the opportunity to provide match minutes for every member of his squad on the same day.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘My idea is that I want pretty much everybody to play today.

‘I will take all of our senior players to Brighton, which at the moment is working around about 18 fit players.

‘With regard to the fringe players, we will see whether they then play against Bognor. I will suggest some will need a game and that will be the case .

‘We want to do right by Moneyfields, Gosport and Bognor and field a side right and competitive this evening.

‘Brighton themselves have two matches today. Our match with them is behind closed doors, while they play at Charlton this evening.

‘They have deliberately done this so they can really stretch their squad and give them the minutes they need in pre-season.’

Luke McGee, Christian Burgess, Adam May and Louis Dennis could feature against the Rocks.