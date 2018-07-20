POMPEY are ready to turn their attentions away from Mo Eisa.

And that could mean a Fratton Park future for home-grown product Conor Chaplin.

Pompey target Mo Eisa

The Blues are now preparing to draw a line under the their pursuit of the £1.5m-rated Cheltenham.

The News understands Pompey met the Robins' demands for the 24-year-old striker, but haven't been given the green light to complete a deal.

Meanwhile, Championship Leeds are understood to have entered the race for Eisa, with Sunderland also maintaining their interest.

A second-tier side bringing their financial clout to the table is likely to drive up the price for the 25-goal marksman.

Pompey target Sean Longstaff

Kenny Jackett today outlined the dangers of spending too much energy chasing one player, although losing out on Eisa would be a source of frustration.

Ultimately, though, Pompey remain comfortable about the scenario.

Not bringing in an experienced striker would leave Chaplin remaining at Fratton Park next season.

The 21-year-old is set to move to Coventry with the fans' favourite desperate to get first-team minutes under his belt. Jackett has indicated he's not prepared to let Chaplin leave, however, until he has a suitable replacement in the building.

That could pave the way for the striker to remain the club he made the senior breakthrough with.

Pompey are still on the lookout for an additional front man, but any new face would have to be of the right level of experience and quality before a Chaplin exit was considered.