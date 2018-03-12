Pompey recall youngster from his loan spell

Pompey have recalled Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain from his loan at Oxford City.

The academy graduate returned to the Blues on Friday, meaning he missed City's 1-0 defeat to the Hawks at Marsh Lane the following day.

However, the 19-year-old was not included in Pompey's match-day squad for Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Gillingham.

Christian Oxalde-Chamberlain. Picture: Colin Farmery

It is the second time Oxlade-Chamberlain has been recalled by his parent club while out on loan at the National League South outfit.

The right-sided talent moved to Oxford at the start of the season but returned to Fratton Park in November to help ease the Blues' injury crisis.

After going back to Marsh Lane - and featuring in their 3-2 FA Cup second-round defeat at Notts County - Oxlade-Chamberlain has again been recalled to Pompey by boss Kenny Jackett..