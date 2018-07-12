Pompey receive boost in their pursuit of Mo Eisa

Pompey’s interest in Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa has received a welcome boost.

The Blues have targeted the Robins striker as a replacement for Conor Chaplin, who is closing in on a move to Coventry.

Pompey target Mo Eisa

Kenny Jackett knows competition is fierce for a player who scored 25 goals for Cheltenham in League Two last season.

The News understands numerous Championship and League One clubs are keen on the Whaddon Road hot shot – despite a £1.5m price tag being placed on him.

Peterborough director of Football Barry Fry revealed yesterday that the Posh had tested Cheltenham’s resolve with a £1m bid.

However, it was knocked back – leading to a possible change in direction by the London Road outfit which could well benefit the Blues.

Today, the Telegraph & Argus are reporting that Bradford have received a bid of £500,000 for their front man Charlie Wyke, whose contract is up at the end of the season.

They believe that offer has come from Peterborough, suggesting their interest in Eisa may have come to an end.

That could leave Pompey with one less rival for Eisa’s signature.

