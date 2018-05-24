Pompey recruit eager to capitalise on second chance

Have your say

LOUIS DENNIS has vowed to prove his Football League worth after being handed a prized second chance.

The attacker yesterday swapped non-league Bromley for Fratton Park having secured a two-year deal.

I see myself as an exciting, positive player who likes to get on the ball, make things happen and score goals Louis Dennis

It represents a return to the Football League following four-and-a-half years away for the former Dagenham & Redbridge player.

After emerging through the Daggers’ youth set-up, Dennis made eight League Two appearances before a January 2014 departure by mutual consent.

Now he’s back – becoming Kenny Jackett’s second signing in a week following the arrival of Ronan Curtis.

And the 25-year-old, who can serve as a number 10 or feature on either flank, is eager to make a point.

He said: ‘Jamal Lowe is a fantastic story. Like a lot of other non-league players, he has gone on to do really well.

‘I’m hoping to follow in the footsteps of these guys.

‘Being out of the Football League builds your character, throughout your career you have a lot of disappointment and have to pick yourself up and keep going. Never give up.

‘I feel that’s what I’ve done and being in non-league has taught me a lot, giving me experience and making me stronger in a lot of aspects.

‘Hopefully I can give what I have to the Football League and really show what I can do.

‘I’m a better player to the one which left Dagenham. If I’m honest, when I first went there maybe I just wasn’t ready – either physically or mentally.

‘Bromley have been massively important, they picked me up at a point in my career where I was a little bit low and questioning a lot of things.

‘They have given me the platform to get back falling in love with the game again.

‘I’ve started playing in the first-team regularly for them over the last few seasons and would like to think I’ve gone from strength-to-strength there.

‘I see myself as an exciting, positive player who likes to get on the ball, make things happen and score goals.

‘Being creative is part of my game – and hopefully I can show that back in the Football League.’

Dennis spent six years in Watford’s youth set-up before released at the age of 16.

He then went on to total nine matches and one goal at Dagenham & Redbridge before rebuilding his career in non-league football.

And this season has produced 22 goals, 13 assists and an FA Trophy final at Wembley.

Dennis added: ‘To leave as Bromley Supporters’ Player of the Season means so much to me, it’s a massive, massive achievement.

‘Hopefully I have given them a lot of good memories.

‘I’m off on holiday to Jamaica with my girlfriend today, we’ve had an extended season following the FA Trophy.

‘But I’m really excited about moving down to the south coast and cannot wait to get started.’