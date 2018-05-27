Pompey recruit: I can thrive in number 10 role

LOUIS DENNIS has credited the number 10 role for inspiring the best season of his career.

The 25-year-old this week earned a two-year deal at Fratton Park following an outstanding campaign for Bromley.

When I spoke with the manager he said he likes to play with a number 10 and that I would fit into his system, which is lovely to hear Louis Dennis

The attacker bagged 22 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the National League club as they reached the FA Trophy final.

Dennis believes his elevated form coincided with a switch from the wing to a more central role under boss Neil Smith.

And he’s eager to be retained in the newly-productive position following his Pompey arrival.

He said: ‘It has been a good season for me and I would say that is down to changing position.

‘I was mainly played out on the wing and have always wanted to play more centrally, but in some manager’s systems that number 10 role didn’t really exist.

‘So this season I was allowed to play in that position and did well there. It’s my best role.

‘I really enjoy playing just behind the striker, but not every manager plays it so you have to be versatile, that is why I’ve had some experience of working on the wing.

‘I would love to make one position my own, but in football I always feel being versatile is a bonus, so I can play anywhere.

‘However, my main position would be the number 10 role. When I spoke with the manager (Kenny Jackett) he said he likes to play with a number 10 and that I would fit into his system, which is lovely to hear. It’s up to me to produce.

‘On the wing you are getting the ball and it’s more about attacking the full-back, whereas the number 10 you find yourself in and around the box a lot more.

‘That allows you to get on the ball a little bit more and create. I’ve felt sometimes you can get a bit lost out on the wing.’

Certainly Jackett struggled to fill the number 10 role during his maiden Fratton Park campaign.

The likes of Kyle Bennett, Brett Pitman, Kal Naismith, Connor Ronan and Gareth Evans have all been tried.

Now the arrival of Dennis provides another option.

And the former Watford youngster acknowledges he must avoid injury.

He added: ‘I went to Bromley with the aim of breaking into the first-team, so it was all about trying to get games.

‘I’ve had good seasons over the last few years hindered by injury, but this year I managed to stay fit.

‘It’s all about playing, if you are not playing you cannot perform. I’ve really made an effort to keep fit and it has paid off.’