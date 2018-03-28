Pompey relaxed over Naismith contract

The Blues are relaxed over Kal Naismith’s contract situation as it ticks down.

The Scot is the most high-profile figure whose existing deal expires at the season’s end.

You cannot force people to sign contracts, they are perfectly within their rights in the final year Mark Catlin

Of the 15 out of contract, seven are loanees, with the majority of the remaining eight Academy products.

Pompey held talks with Naismith over a fresh deal earlier in the season, yet an agreement could not be reached.

Now he has re-established himself in Kenny Jackett’s side, scoring in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Oxford United during a third-successive start.

And Mark Catlin is calm about the contract scenario facing all those with deals nearing an end.

The chief executive said: ‘I am not going to comment on individuals but I think it has been widely reported we have made various contract offers to Kal.

‘He is perfectly within his rights to keep reviewing all options and good luck to him.

‘As long as he pulls that shirt on – which he does – and plays for us like he continues to do every week, then that’s fine.

‘You cannot force people to sign contracts, they are perfectly within their rights in the final year.

‘If they want to take that risk it is down to them and good luck to them.

‘I am not speaking about Kal but all players know where we currently are and that is private between us and the individuals concerned.

‘Everyone is contracted at this moment in time, they are paid by Portsmouth Football Club and if Kenny selects them we expect them to go out and give their all, not be distracted by anything else.

‘Contract talks with all players and their agents are ongoing at all times.’

Naismith has scored 21 times in 87 Blues matches.