Pompey Reserves clash moved to Goodison

Pompey Reserves’ Premier League Cup clash against Everton under-23s on Tuesday has been switched to Goodison Park.

The fixture was scheduled to take place at Southport’s Haig Avenue ground.

However, the game has been moved to the Toffees’ historic stadium (7pm kick-off).

Pompey sit second in Group F, one point and one place ahead of Everton, although David Unsworth’s side have two games in hand.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Toffees in the reverse fixture at Westleigh Park in October, with Theo Widdrington scoring a penalty for the hosts.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.