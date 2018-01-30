Pompey Reserves held by AFC Wimbledon

Theo Widdrington netted a sublime free-kick as Pompey Reserves drew 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon in the Central League Cup.

The midfielder caught Dons goalkeeper Nicky Trainer off guard with a bending right-footed effort but Alfie Egan scored an 89th-minute equaliser for the visitors at Privett Park.

The Blues named Conor Chaplin in their starting line-up – with the striker lacking first-team minutes in recent weeks.

Adam May was also in Mark Kelly’s side on the back of his red card in Saturday’s defeat to Shrewsbury.

After a fairly slow start, the hosts had the ball in the back of the net on 13 minutes – only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Chaplin’s free-kick was spilt by Wimbledon goalkeeper Trainer and after May’s rebound hit the post Dan Smith bundled the ball home but the assistant referee’s flag was up.

Alex Bass had to be alert in the 16th minute when Alfie Egan tried his luck from 20 yards but the Pompey goalkeeper thwarted the stinging effort, turning it around his right-hand post.

The visitors came close to opening the scoring three minutes into the second half when Hoe Piggott’s header from a corner dropped to ex-Blues defender Paul Robinson but his close-range snap-shot was blocked by Bass.

In the 52nd minute, Chaplin sent a free-kick just wide before flashing a left-footed shot over the bar from 20 yards six minutes later.

Pompey finally made the breakthrough nine minutes from time through a piece of brilliance from Widdrington.

From 35 yards out the first-year professional outfoxed the Dons goalkeeper by whipping a free-kick into the back of the net – having lined up to cross the set-piece into the box.

But the Blues were unable to see out the game and conceded in the 89th minute when Egan bundled a right-footed effort beyond Bass.