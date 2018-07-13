Pompey reveal new away kit

Have your say

Pompey have unveiled their new away kit.

The second strip for the new season will be white shirts, blue shorts and blue socks.

The Nike kit will be available for fans to buy from 9am on Friday, July 27.

Midfielder Ben Close told portsmouthfc.co.uk: 'All three of the kits this season are really nice and we can’t wait to play in them during the new season.

'They’re really comfortable to wear – which is exactly what you want as a footballer – and I’m sure the fans will like the design.'

Shirts are priced £45 (adult). £36 (junior) and £40 (XL Junior).

Shorts are £20 (adult). £16.75 (junior) and £17.50 (XL Junior). Socks are priced £8.50 for sizes 12-5 and £10 for sizes 5.5 to 11.

Fans can personalise their shirts for £12.95 (any name and number).