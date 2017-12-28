Pompey run rule over Southampton defender

Have your say

Pompey are running the rule over Southampton’s Will Wood.

The 21-year-old left-back spent a day training with the Blues last week.

And assistant manager Joe Gallen has revealed they plan to ask him back for a second look.

Wood has featured three times for Southampton this season – albeit in their Checkatrade Trophy side.

He lined up for their under-21s against Peterborough, Cambridge United and Northampton in the group stages of the competition.

Hailing from Burgess Hill, West Sussex, he has this term also appeared six times in the Premier League 2 under-23 league for the Saints.

With Brandon Haunstrup the only natural left-back at the club, Kenny Jackett is looking at bolstering his options.

And with Wood available on a permanent deal, the Blues will have a second look close-up.

Gallen told The News: ‘We had Will in for one day, I think he’s going to come back.

‘He came in and did well so may be coming back in next week.

‘We just wanted to have a look, we are always looking – regardless of whether we do something or not.

‘From our side, you need ideas, you need a plan, should somebody get injured. You need to know who we are going to take.

‘Will’s a left-back and is under contract until the end of the season.

‘At the moment Southampton aren’t going to renew, so he can be available now or in the summer.’

Wood has been with Southampton’s Academy since the age of 11.

Described as an attack-minded left-back, he can also operate as a left-sided central defender.

He signed professional terms in April 2015.