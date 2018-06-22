Pompey's 2018-19 home kit revealed

Have your say

Pompey have unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Kenny Jackett’s side will wear their classic colours of blue shirts, white shorts and red socks.



The strip has been designed by new kit supplier Nike and will be available to buy from 9am on Thursday, June 28.

And shirts will don the logo of the University of Portsmouth, who were announced as the Blues' main sponsor last month.

It will also bear Pompey's new club crest.

The new shirts are made from Nike Dry fabric, which is designed to move sweat away from your skin.

They have a performance fit to provide a streamlined look and feature a subtle embossed all-over camo graphic, while raglan sleeves eliminate the shoulder seam, allowing a natural range of motion.

Pompey's new crest.

Brett Pitman is relishing the chance to wear the fresh kit next term.

Pompey's captain said: 'The quality is really good and I’m looking forward to wearing it during the 2018/19 season.

'It feels really light and I’m sure that it’ll be comfortable to play in, which is important when you’re out there on the pitch.'

Professor Graham Galbraith, the University of Portsmouth vice-chancellor, added: 'I am so pleased with the new shirt design by Nike, which proudly advertises the University of Portsmouth and our partnership with Portsmouth Football Club.

Pompey's new home kit for the 2018-19 season

'I am certain our partnership with the club will have an increasingly positive impact on our great city. I look forward to joining fans and cheering on Pompey to success next season.'

Supporters can either visit the new club shop in Anson Road or purchase from the online store by clicking here.

Pompey fans can also pre-order the kit.

But because of expected demand, the club are unable to guarantee delivery for June 28.

However, the Blues will endeavour to dispatch orders as soon as possible.







