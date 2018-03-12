Pompey’s 59-year low at Fratton Park

Have your say

Fratton Park is witnessing a 59-year low as Pompey struggle for points.

Kenny Jackett’s men have collected just two points from six league matches at home since the turn of the year.

Pompey stand-in skipper Matt Clarke looks dejected following Saturday's defeat to Gillingham

Taking into account the same factors, it represents the club’s lowest Fratton haul since Freddie Cox’s 1958-59 relegation campaign.

On that occasion, the struggling Division One side collected five defeats and a draw from the opening six league home matches of 1959.

That sole point was earned in a March 1-1 draw with Birmingham, with Jimmy White grabbing a leveller in front of an 18,149 crowd.

Notably, that was the only point taken during the final 11 Fratton Park league matches in a season which saw them finish bottom.

Jimmy White scored for Pompey in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham in March 1959, helping to secure the Blues' first point of that calendar year

In fact, after beating Burnley 4-2 at home in November 22, 1958, it would be a staggering 10 months and 26 days before the next home victory in league competition.

That finally arrived on October 17, 1959, when local lad Ron Newman was the match-winner in a 1-0 triumph over Plymouth.

Back to the present, Jackett’s side realistically will not be relegated from League One, such is their current points tally of 49 with 10 fixtures remaining.

Nonetheless, they are displaying relegation form at Fratton Park since the beginning of 2018.

There have been 1-1 scorelines against Scunthorpe and Doncaster, enough to surpass even that abject 1959 record.

However, the weekend 3-1 loss to Gillingham signified a third-straight defeat on the south coast – and fourth overall during the current calendar year.

Even the 2012-13 side, which featured in the Blues’ previous League One season, mustered more during their opening six matches of 2013.

Under caretaker boss Guy Whittingham, Pompey drew two and won one from the turn of the year, for a total of five points.

Partly during that same period was the establishing of a club-record nine-successive defeats during a crisis season which resulted in relegation.

Another disappointing spell was the arrival of 2006 – with the Great Escape ultimately preserving Pompey’s Premier League presence.

The first league home win of that calendar year didn’t arrive until March 11, so memorably inspired by Pedro Mendes against Manchester City.

Yet over the duration of six home matches, Harry Redknapp’s men collected six points.

When Pompey were eventually relegated from the Premier League under Avram Grant, they still managed five points from the opening six home fixtures of 2010.

Similarly, Alan Ball’s team relegated from Division One in 1987-88 managed five points, including two draws and a win.

The tally was even lower in 1983-84 when the Blues, back in Division Two under Bobby Campbell, reaped a mere four points.

Jackett’s men comfortably trail such outcomes – with Oxford United next at Fratton Park on Sunday, March 25.