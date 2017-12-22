Pompey’s Checkatrade clash against Chelsea switched to Fratton

Have your say

Pompey’s third-round tie against Chelsea under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy has been switched to Fratton Park.

And the last-16 clash has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 9 (7.45pm).

The tie was originally set to take place at Stamford Bridge.

However, with Chelsea’s first team hosting Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg a day, the Football League has agreed for the Checkatrade game to take place at Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett’s troops advanced into the third round of the competition with a 2-0 victory against Northampton Town last month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 win at MK Dons – with £33m Belgium international Michy Batshuayi netting a double, as well as Kenedy, Ethan Ampadu and Charly Musonda all featuring.